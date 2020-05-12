Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
COVID19
Live now

UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Error in some questions, result soon

UP 69,000 Assistant Teacher result 2019-2020 Live News Updates: The result can be expected anytime soon now. The result will be available at the official websites - atrexam.upsdc.gov.in and upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 12, 2020 2:39:33 pm
up assistant teacher result, up assistant teacher result 2020, up assistant teacher result latest news, up assistant teacher result 2019, up assistant teacher result date, atrexam.upsdc.gov.in, up assistant teacher result 2020 date, up assistant teacher result 2019, up assistant teacher result 69000, up assistant teacher result sarkari result, sarkari result UP Assistant teacher result at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in (Representational image)

UP Assistant Teacher result 2019-2020 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will be announcing the result fro the Teacher Assistant posts today. The result is expected to be released within a few hours. Reportedly, over 4 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam for 69,000 posts. It is being touted as one of the biggest recruitment drives by the UP government.

The result will be available at the official websites – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in and upbasiceduboard.gov.in. To view the score, the aspirant needs to keep their roll card handy. Once the result is out, they can visit the website and enter their registration or roll number along with the security code. The UP teacher result will be displayed.

The cut-off for the exams has been increased too. Now, candidates would need to score 65 per cent instead of 45 per cent to clear the exam. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 60 per cent, up from 40 per cent.

Live Blog

 UP 69,000 Assistant Teacher result 2019-2020 LIVE News Updates here

14:39 (IST)12 May 2020
What does blank space in answer key means

In the final answer key released by the UP Basic Education Board earlier, a couple of questions were left blank. This means that an error was spotted in these questions. A chance was given to candidates to raise objects against the preliminary answer key and the final answer key has those changes. The result is based on final answer key. Thus, marks would be compensated to all for these answers, as per the rules.

14:31 (IST)12 May 2020
What is the debate around cut-off

The government hiked eligibility to cut-off to 65 per cent from 45 per cent (for reserved category candidates the same was up from 40 per cent to 60 per cent). Many candidates had objected to this change. The government maintained that this has been done to ensure quality teachers make through. The final judgement was declared in favour of the high cut-off

14:23 (IST)12 May 2020
Of 4.3 lakh, 3.8 appeared for exam

If reports are to be believed then over 4.3 lakh candidates had applied for the exam of which 3.8 lakh appeared for the test. The final answer key for these candidates was released last week and the result will be based on the answer key. Candidates can, in the meanwhile, check the answer key and estimate their marks. 

14:19 (IST)12 May 2020
Where to check the result?

While the official website is  upbasiceduboard.gov.in the result will also be out at the UPTET website  upbasiceduboard.gov.in. Candidates have to log-in to the website and click on the result link. The link is not yet available and is expected to be out anytime soon.

14:08 (IST)12 May 2020
When will assistant teacher result declare?

The UP Basic Education Board is expected to declare the result today on May 12. The result will be for the exam held in January. As many as 69,000 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

up assistant teacher result, up assistant teacher result 2020, up assistant teacher result latest news, up assistant teacher result 2019, up assistant teacher result date, atrexam.upsdc.gov.in, up assistant teacher result 2020 date, up assistant teacher result 2019, up assistant teacher result 69000, up assistant teacher result sarkari result, sarkari result UP Assistant teacher 2019-20 result LIVE updates. (Representational image)

UP Assistant teacher 2019-20 result LIVE updates: The result for the exam was put on halt as some applicants had objected to the change in the cut-off. The matter reached to court and Allahabad Court has recently ruled in favour of the government. Soon after the ruling, the final answer key was out and now the result is awaited.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd