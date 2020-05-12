UP Assistant Teacher Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Error in some questions, result soon

UP Assistant teacher result at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in (Representational image) UP Assistant teacher result at atrexam.upsdc.gov.in (Representational image)

UP Assistant Teacher result 2019-2020 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will be announcing the result fro the Teacher Assistant posts today. The result is expected to be released within a few hours. Reportedly, over 4 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam for 69,000 posts. It is being touted as one of the biggest recruitment drives by the UP government.

The result will be available at the official websites – atrexam.upsdc.gov.in and upbasiceduboard.gov.in. To view the score, the aspirant needs to keep their roll card handy. Once the result is out, they can visit the website and enter their registration or roll number along with the security code. The UP teacher result will be displayed.

The cut-off for the exams has been increased too. Now, candidates would need to score 65 per cent instead of 45 per cent to clear the exam. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 60 per cent, up from 40 per cent.