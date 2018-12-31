UP assistant teacher admit card for 69,000 posts to release today, check how to download

UP assistant teacher admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) will release the admit card for the recruitment exam for 69,000 assistant teacher posts today on its official websites – upbasiceduboard.gov.in and atrexam.upsdc.gov.in today. Interested candidates can download the admit card from any of the two websites.

The exam will be conducted on January 6, 2019. The written exam will begin at 11 am and conclude at 1:30 pm. The result is expected by January 22, 2019. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card. Candidates have to download the admit card and take a print out as well.

UP assistant teacher admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – upbasiceduboard.gov.in or atrexam.upsdc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link ‘admit card assistant teacher recruitment…’

Step 3: Fill in your registration number and log-in

Step 4: Download admit card and take a print out

The link will be active once the result is announced.

