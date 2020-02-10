UP announces internship scheme for school, college students

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced an internship scheme for students of class 10 and 12 as well as those pursuing graduation to brighten their employment prospects.

He also announced the mandatory hiring of women in the police department so that their numbers make up for 20 per cent of the force, “so that they can contribute towards the state’s security”.

Under the internship scheme, the students, after being linked to various technical institutes and industries, will get Rs 2,500 per month as honorarium for 6 months and a one-year internship. “After the completion of their internship, the government will also arrange their placements. A human resource cell to facilitate their employment will also be created for this,” the Chief Minister said at a job fair, organised by Department of Labour and Employment Exchange at the Gorakhpur University on Sunday.

Of the Rs 2,500 honorarium, Rs 1,500 will be given by the Centre, while the state will contribute Rs 1,000, the CM said.

“Our effort is to open an ITI and skill development centre in each tehsil of the state that could give a platform to our youth,” he added. Adityanath, who also laid the foundation stone of a Police Training School and the campus of the state’s first PAC women’s battalion in Gorakhpur, said that three women battalions of the PAC will be formed in the state in Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Badaun.

“Today, we are laying the foundation stone of the Gorakhpur Battalion. This battalion of PAC is an important step towards women empowerment… When BJP came to power, there were 1.5 lakh vacancies in UP Police and 54 companies of PAC were abolished. …these recruitments were streamlined and the capacity of police training was increased from 6,000 to 12,000,” he said, adding that for nearly 25 years there was no police training school in Gorakhpur due to lack of land.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.