UP 69000 assistant teacher recruitment result 2021 announced, 6000 teachers appointed in third list

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department (UPBED) has announced the final result of the assistant teacher posts. The candidates who appeared in the counselling session held on June 28 and 29 will be able to check the final select list on the official website at upasiceduboard.gov.in. The UP government had decided to fill up vacancies for 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state.

The UPBED has released an official notice with the details of selected candidates. The list contains the details of the allocated districts. The candidates can check the 3rd list of 69000 assistant teacher recruitment on the official website of UPBED. The selected candidates will get remuneration between Rs 9,300 to 34,800 with an additional grade pay of Rs 4,200 per month.

Read | DSSSB extends registration deadline for 5807 TGT teacher posts

Earlier on October 16, appointment letters were given to 31,277 assistant teachers of the basic education department. Again on October 23, posting and appointment letters were offered to 3,317 assistant teachers of the department of secondary education.

The second session of counselling was held in December and 36590 appointments were made. With the third appointment list, 6000 teachers have been recruited.

Candidates were shortlisted on the basis of merit list which included the marks obtained in the recruitment exam as well as 10 per cent weightage given to marks obtained in class 10, 12, graduation, and qualifying exam (DElEd or BEd).