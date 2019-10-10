University of Mumbai, in partnership with Infosys, announces mega recruitment drive for students

The University of Mumbai, in collaboration with Infosys, announced a mega recruitment drive for students graduating in 2020. The recruitment drive will be conducted for students of Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Computer Application (MCA), and Master of Science (MSc).

“This collaboration was made possible due to the contribution of Dr S K Ukarande, Dean (I/c) Faculty of Science and Technology, University of Mumbai and Principal of KJ Somaiya institute of Engineering and Technology (KJSIEIT) (Sion), and Uttam Kolekar, Principal of AP Shah Institute of Technology (APSIT), Thane,” read the official release.

The recruitment drive will begin on October 15 and will be continued till October 17, 2019. The selected candidates will likely receive a pay package starts at Rs 3.6 lakh per annum, as per the official release.

The recruitment examination will be held at AP Shah Institute of Technology (APSIT), APSIT, KJ Somaiya institute of Engineering and Technology (KJSIEIT). The online tests will have a series of aptitude, technical, MCQs, programming and coding questions as well as writing skills.

The recruitment drive will provide a huge opportunity for the students of Mumbai University as Infosys Limited is an Indian Multinational Corporation providing Information Technology, Business Consulting and outsourcing services, read the official release.

For further registration of this placement drive of Infosys, please visit the website- job4u.info/ infosys.

