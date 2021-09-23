University exams in Rajasthan deferred ahead of REET 2021

Ahead of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2021) exam, which will be held on September 26 at various exam centres, the state government has deferred university-level examinations. The university exams scheduled from September 25-27 have been postponed.

“Orders have been issued today to postpone the examinations of universities in view of the REET examination in the state. Lakhs of candidates are likely to appear in the REET exam in the state. Due to this, there will be a heavy load on the means of transport. Therefore, the examinations of 25-27 September have been postponed,” tweeted Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Minister for Higher Education.

प्रदेश में रीट परीक्षा के मद्देनजर विश्वविद्यालयों की परीक्षाएं स्थगित करने के आदेश आज जारी कर दिए गए हैं। राज्य में रीट परीक्षा में लाखों परीक्षार्थियों के बैठने की संभावना है। इसके कारण यातायात के साधनों पर अत्यधिक भार रहेगा। अतः 25- 27 सितम्बर की परीक्षाएं स्थगित की गई हैं। pic.twitter.com/L3XEPPyGPl — Bhanwar Singh Bhati (@BSBhatiInc) September 22, 2021

Approximately 16.51 lakh candidates are expected to appear in REET 2021. Rajasthan State Government has also decided to provide free roadway travel to candidates for the REET 2021 examination.

REET 2021 is being conducted after a gap of almost three years. BSER has published the REET admit card 2021 online on the website — reetbser21.com through candidates login. Candidates must note that along with the admit card, it is also mandatory to carry a valid photo identification card such as Voter Card, Aadhar card or passport to the exam centre in the original.

Since the exam is being conducted amidst the pandemic, it is also mandatory for all candidates to use a face mask and adhere to all COVID prevention protocols at the exam centre. Items like electronic gadgets and communication devices such as mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches etc. are not allowed inside the REET 2021 exam centre. Any candidate found to be in possession is liable for disqualification and disciplinary action.