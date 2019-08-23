University College of Medical Science, DU Assistant Professor recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 91 posts, apply now

UCMS DU Assistant Professor recruitment 2019: The University College of Medical Sciences, University of Delhi has released the notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Professor. There are in total 91 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply through the official website- du.ac.in.

The online application process for the recruitment process was commenced from August 21, 2019.

UCMS DU Assistant Professor recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 91

Name of the vacant posts: Assistant Professor

Post wise vacancy details:

Anesthesiology: 4

Anatomy: 6

Biochemistry: 4

Community Medicine: 1

Dermatology and Venereology: 1

Emergency Medicine: 3

Endocrinology: 2

Forensic Medicine: 2

General Medicine: 8

General Surgery: 9

Microbiology: 6

Obstetrics and Gynecology: 3

Ophthalmology: 4

Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics: 3

Orthopedics: 3

Oto-Rhino-Laryngology: 1

Pediatrics: 2

Periodontics and Preventive Dentistry: 2

Pathology: 9

Pharmacology: 7

Physiology: 5

Psychiatry: 1

Radio-Diagnosis: 3

Tuberculosis and Respiratory Medicine: 2

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration as per the 11th pay matrix of the seventh pay commission

Application fee:

The candidates belong to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. The reserved category candidates do not have to pay any application fees.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the official website of the varsity, du.ac.in on or before September 21, 2019.

