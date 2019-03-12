Union Bank SO recruitment 2019: Applications open for 181 posts, check details

Union Bank SO recruitment 2019: The Union Bank of India has released a notification to invite applications for the post of special officer (SO). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, unionbankofindia.co.in. The online application process has started on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 and will conclude on March 29, 2019. A total of 181 vacancies are on offer.

The selected candidates will be on probation for a period of 2 years of active service from the date of his/ her joining the bank. To be recruited candidates will have to appear for online exam/group discussion (if conducted) and personal interview.

Union Bank SO recruitment 2019: Vacancies detail

Total – 181

Fire Officer – 1

Economist – 6

Security Officer – 19

Integrated Treasury Officer – 15

Credit Officer – 122

Forex Officer – 18

Union Bank SO recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: For fire officer post candidates should have an engineering degree with 10 years of work experience.

For the post of an economist, candidates should have a postgraduate degree in economics.

for the post of forex officer, candidates should have a graduate degree with or without experience and for security, officer candidates should have a graduate degree with five years of work experience.

For the rest of the jobs, a post graduate degree in commerce is needed.

Age: For the post of fire Officer candidates between the age bracket of 30 to 40 years and for the post of Economist those between the age bracket of 24-35 years can apply. For Security Officer’s job, one must be between the age limit of 26-40 years. For the post of integrated Treasury Officer, Credit Officer and Forex Officer, candidates should be between the age group of 23 to 32 years.

Union Bank SO recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

Union Bank SO recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, unionbankofindia.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to find ‘recruitments;

Step 3: Click on ‘click here to view current recruitments’

Step 4: Click on ‘apply online’ under ‘Union Bank recruitment project 2019-20’

Step 5: Click on ‘click here for new registration’

Step 6: Fill details to register

Step 7: Use registration id to log-in

Step 8: Fill form, upload documents

Step 9: Make payment

Union Bank SO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates need to pay Rs 600 as application fee while the reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 100.

