Unemployment rate rises with higher educational level, especially for women: Govt data

The unemployment rate in India increases with the rise in education level, more so for females, the Parliament was informed on Monday. People with education level up to primary have been the most employed in India and the trend has been similar since 2011 to 2018. Females living in rural parts of the country with up to primary level of education were the most employed over the years. However, for them too, the unemployment rates have doubled from 0.3 per cent in 2011-12 to 0.6 per cent in 2017-18.

In the year 2017-18, the most unemployed have been those with a postgraduate degree or above. While women with lower education level were most employed, the trend reversed as the education level increased, with women holding degrees figuring among the most unemployed. Females with PG or above degrees in rural areas had unemployment rate of 36.8 while those in urban areas had an unemployment rate of 19.5. Men with PG and above degrees in urban areas had an unemployment rate of 8.6.

The data shows that unemployment has increased for all, irrespective of gender, area, and education level. (Source: Lok Sabha) The data shows that unemployment has increased for all, irrespective of gender, area, and education level. (Source: Lok Sabha)

This information was shared in a written reply to the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Labour and employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

The data shows that unemployment has increased for all, irrespective of gender, area and education level. The worst hit, as per the data, are those with higher levels of education.

As per the data by Human Resource and Development (HRD) Ministry, 2,85,96,751 lakh students pursue education of which 39,75,286 pursue postgraduate degree, while 30,692 students pursued MPhil, 1,69,170 pursued PhD in 2018-19.

To curb the same, the minister informed that the government has implemented the National Career Service (NSC) Project, which comprises a digital portal that provides a nationwide online platform for job-seekers and employers for job-matching. Further, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal VikasYojana (PMKVY) has been training people across the country for job-oriented skills. Since 2016-2020, as per the minister, PMKVY has received an outlay of Rs 12,000 crore.

