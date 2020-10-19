UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher recruitment 2020: Apply for 1431 posts, salary up to Rs 1.42 lakh

UKSSC recruitment open at sssc.uk.gov.in (Representational image)

UKSSSC LT assistant teacher recruitment 2020: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited applications for the post of an assistant teacher for various subjects. The application process has started today at sssc.uk.gov.in and will remain open until December 4. Candidates can pay fees till December 12 and the written exam will be held in April 2021. A total of 1431 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

Candidates will have to clear a two-hour exam for 100 marks. The applicants will be accessed based on educational skills, experience, and knowledge in the subject matter. Candidates will be shortlisted based on marks obtained in the exam. To pass, one needs 45 per cent marks. For the reserved category, minimum passing marks are 35 per cent.

UKSSSC LT assistant teacher recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicants should be at least 21 years of age. The upper age is capped at 42 year-o;d. Age will be counted as on July 1, 2020.

Education: Candidates should have a graduate-level education degree. It varies as per the subject one is applying for.

UKSSSC LT assistant teacher recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the notification

Step 3: Click on the assistant teacher application form

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Pay fee, submit

UKSSSC LT assistant teacher recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 300. For candidates belonging to Uttarakhand will have to Rs 150.

UKSSSC LT assistant teacher recruitment 2020: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at the pay grade of level 7. Candidates will be paid between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400

