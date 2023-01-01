scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

UKSSSC cancels three recruitment exams held in 2021

The three cancelled examinations are the graduate-level recruitment test held in May 2021 and those held for the recruitment of forest guards and secretariat security guards held in July 2021 and September 2021 respectively.

UKSSSC, Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UKSSSC cancels three recruitment exam, GS Martolia, UKSSSC recruitment exams 2021, sarkari naukri, govt jobs, forest guard, secretariat security guardFresh examinations will now be held in March next year for the 1,282 posts in different categories (Express Photo/ Representative Image)
Owning to irregularities, three recruitment exams conducted Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) in 2021 have been cancelled, said chairperson GS Martolia.

The three cancelled examinations are the graduate-level recruitment test held in May 2021 and those held for the recruitment of forest guards and secretariat security guards held in July 2021 and September 2021 respectively.

Also read |SSC CGL, Constable GD, CHSL: Exam calendar 2023-24 released

Fresh examinations will now be held in March next year for the 1,282 posts in different categories, Martolia said.

The UKSSSC took the decision after it was found that papers of these examinations were leaked and a large number of candidates appearing in them used unfair means, Martolia told reporters here on Friday.

An ongoing investigation by an STF had detected paper leaks in these examinations earlier this year.

It had even identified a large number of candidates who had used unfair means in the examinations.

Also read |SSC declares Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police Exam 2022 result; steps to check

Only candidates who had appeared in these examinations will be allowed to take the fresh examinations likely to be held in the second week of March next year, he said.

Candidates identified for using unfair means in the now-cancelled examinations will not be allowed to appear in the fresh examinations, he said

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 11:44 IST
