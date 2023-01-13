scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

UKPSC Upper Subordinate Service (Mains) 2021 admit card released; how to download

UKPSC Upper Subordinate Service (Mains) 2021: UKPSC has released the admit card for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Main Exam 2021.

Sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri results, government jobs, admit cardCandidates can download their UKPSC admit cards using their email id and password, application number and DOB, and through their name, father's name and date of birth. (Representative Image - Express Group)
UKPSC Upper Subordinate Service (Mains) 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Main Exam 2021 today, January 13. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website — psc.uk.gov.in

Candidates who have qualified for the UKPSC Upper Subordinate Service prelims exam 2021 are eligible to appear for the UKPSC Upper Subordinate Service mains exam 2021. They can download their UKPSC admit cards using their email id and password, application number and DOB, and through their name, father’s name and date of birth.

UKPSC upper subordinate service (Mains) 2021 exam admit card: Know how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — ukpsc.net.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on the ‘admit card’ link.

Step 3: Click on the ‘upper subordinate service (Mains) 2021 exam admit card’ link.

Step 4: Enter your login details and submit.

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.

The UKPSC admit card will be available from January 13 to 31. The UKPSC Upper PCS Main written exam 2021 is scheduled to be held from January 28 to 31. Candidates are advised to bring their admit card to the exam centre or they would not be allowed to appear for the exam.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 17:37 IST
