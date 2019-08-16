UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019 released: How to download

UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the written exam to be conducted for the post of civil judge. Candidates can download their UKPSC civil judge admit card from the official website, ukpsc.gov.in.

Advertising

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 1, as per the official notification. A total of 30 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

Read| UPSC civil services (CSE) Main 2019: Last date to apply today

UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ukpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Uttarakhand civil judge admit card’ under the ‘recent update’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘click here to download admit card’

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Advertising

Candidates will have to bring the admit card along with a passport-sized image and a photo identity card for identification and verification purpose. No one will be allowed to appear for the exam without security and verification check.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.