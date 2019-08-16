UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019 released: How to download

UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the written exam to be conducted for the post of civil judge. Candidates can download their UKPSC civil judge admit card from the official website, ukpsc.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 1, as per the official notification. A total of 30 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.
UKPSC civil judge admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, ukpsc.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Uttarakhand civil judge admit card’ under the ‘recent update’
Step 3: Click on the link ‘click here to download admit card’
Step 4: Log-in using credentials
Step 5: Admit card will appear, download
Candidates will have to bring the admit card along with a passport-sized image and a photo identity card for identification and verification purpose. No one will be allowed to appear for the exam without security and verification check.