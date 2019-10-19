UKPSC Assistant Conservator Forest prelims admit card 2019 released, check direct link

UKPSC Assistant Conservator Forest prelims 2019: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) released the admit card for the prelims examination for the post of conservator for forest (ACF). The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- ukpsc.gov.in.

Advertising

The recruitment examination will be conducted on Sunday, November 3 from 10 am to 12 pm.

A total of 45 posts were advertised to be filled under this recruitment processes. The advertisement was released in July and applications were closed on August.

UKPSC Assistant Conservator Forest prelims 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- ukpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card linkUKPSC ACF admit card 2019, UKPSC, ukpsc.gov.in, uttarakhand psc assistant convservator forest recruitment, ukpsc acf hall ticket, ukpsc acf admit card download link, employment news, sarkari naukri, govt jobs, employment news

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Advertising

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours duration for a total of 150 marks. The test will have objective type questions in general studies and general aptitude. The UKPSC ACF Main will constitute of 775 marks of which 75 marks will consist of interview round.

Those who clear the preliminary examination will be called for Mains followed by physical efficiency test (PET) and document verification (DV). Finally selected candidates will be recruited at a salary up to Rs 1,77,500.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.