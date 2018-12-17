Uttrakhand UKPSC releases admit card for special subordinate staff recruitment exams, download here

UKPSC admit card: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam ‘uttrakhand special subordinate exam (category D)’ on its official website ukpsc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted from December 29 to December 31, 2018. The post is available across eight subjects including Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, Social Science, Life Science, Chemistry and Geography. The UP PSC had advertised for the post of special subordinate education service (lecturer).

UKPSC admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ukpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage scroll down to find ‘results/recruitment’ link on the right-hand side

Step 3: Click on the link, a new page will open click on the first link ‘download admit card here: Uttrakhand special subordinate exam..’

Step 4: In the new tab, ‘click here to download’ (last link on the page)

Step 5: In the new window, click on the subject you applied for

Step 6: Fill in log-in details and download admit card

No separate communication will be sent regarding the admit cards. Candidates will not get any admit card or another document via post from the department. Without a print out of the admit card candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.