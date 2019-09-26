UKPSC ACF assistant conservator for forest exam postponed, check revised dates

UKPSC ACF exam date 2019: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has postponed the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of an assistant conservator for forest (ACF) on November 3 (Sunday) from 10 am to noon. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on October 5.

The admit cards for the UKPSC ACF recruitment which were to be released today will now be released on October 19 at the official website, ukpsc.gov.in, as per the latest notification. The exam and hence the corresponding release of admit card has been delayed in view of the upcoming panchayat elections.

A total of 45 posts were advertised to be filled under this recruitment processes. The advertisement was released in July and applications were closed on August.

The preliminary exam will be conducted for two hours duration for a total of 150 marks. The test will have objective type questions in general studies and general aptitude. The UKPSC ACF Main will constitute of 775 marks of which 75 marks will consist of interview round.

Those who clear the preliminary examination will be called for Mains followed by physical efficiency test (PET) and document verification (DV). Finally selected candidates will be recruited at a salary up to Rs 1,77,500.

