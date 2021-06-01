UIDAI recruitment 2021: Applications open for various posts including deputy director, assistant account officer and technical officer

Applicants applying for UIDAI posts must be below 56 years of age. File.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced vacancies across several posts in their regional offices located in Manesar, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Guwahati. Any individual who wishes to apply for these posts must be below 56 years of age.

The Manesar regional office is recruiting for Deputy Director (Technology), Assistant Director (Technology), Technical Officer, Section Officer and Assistant Section Officer, and applicants may apply by June 21.

The Bengaluru regional office is recruiting for Deputy Director (Technology), Assistant Director, Technical Officer, Private Secretary, and Assistant Section Officer, and applicants may apply by June 21. The office is also recruiting for Section Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Sr. Account Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Accountant, and Steno, and applicants may apply by July 16.

The Guwahati regional office is recruiting for Deputy Director, Assistant Section Officer, Private Secretary, and Steno, and applicants may apply by July 16.

Similarly, the Mumbai regional office is recruiting for Section Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Private Secretary, and Accountant, and applicants may apply by July 16.

UIDAI 2021 recruitment: Eligibility criteria for different posts

Deputy Director (Technology): The candidate must have worked as a deputy director in the Central government/ 3 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 10/ 5 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 9/ 6 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 8/ a 4-year degree in engineering or technology in computer sciences, information technology or electronics/ a Masters degree in computer applications from an Institution recognized by government agencies.

Assistant Director (Technology): The candidate must have worked as an assistant director in the Central government/ 3 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 9/ 4 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 8/ 6 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 7/ must have a 4-year degree in engineering or technology in computer sciences, information technology or electronics, or a Masters degree in computer applications from an Institution recognized by government agencies.

Technical Officer: The candidate must have worked as a technical officer in the Central government/ 3 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 7/ 5 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 6/ must have a 4-year degree in engineering or technology in computer sciences, information technology or electronics, or a Masters degree in computer applications from an Institution recognized by government agencies.

Section Officer: The candidate must have worked as a section officer in the Central government/ 3 years(regular service) at pay matrix level 7/ 5 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 6.

Assistant Section Officer: The candidate must have worked as an assistant section officer in the Central government/ 3 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 5/ 5 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 4/ 7 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 3.

Private Secretary: The candidate must have worked as a private secretary in the Central government/ 3 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 7/ 5 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 6.

Senior Account Officer: The candidate must have worked as an senior account officer in the Central government/ 2 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 9/ 5 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 8. The candidate must possess professional qualifications of Chartered Accountant/ Cost Accountant/ MBA (Finance).

Assistant Accounts Officer: The candidate must have worked as an assistant account officer in the Central government/ 3 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 7. The candidate must possess professional qualifications of Chartered Accountant/ Cost Accountant/ MBA (Finance).

Accountant: The candidate must have worked as an accountant in the Central government/ 3 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 4/ 5 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 3. The candidate must be a Commerce graduate.

Steno: The candidate must have worked as a Steno in the Central government/ 3 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 5/ 5 years (regular service) at pay matrix level 4/ 7 years of regular service at pay matrix level 3

UIDAI 2021 recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website

Step 2: Click on ‘About UIDAI’

Step 3: Under ‘Be Part of the Ecosystem’ click on ‘Deputation/Contract’

Step 4: Select and download the document containing the application form for the regional office you wish to apply for

Step 5: Print and fill the application form

Step 6: Send the application form by post to the address mentioned in the document

These vacancies will be filled on the basis of deputation, and the period of deputation will be three years but may be extended to five years, as per the requirements of the authority.