UHSR recruitment 2019: Apply for 976 posts, salary up to Rs 39,000

UHSR recruitment 2019: The online application form to apply for various post of at the Pandit B.D. Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak (UHSR) has been released today (April 22). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, uhsr.ac.in till May 15, 2019.

A total of 976 vacancies are on offer through this recruitment drive. The eligibility and pay scale for each post is different depending upon the designation.

UHSR recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Total – 976

Staff nurse – 595

Clerk – 54

Stenotypist – 30

Store keeper – 25

Lab technician – 113

Lab attendant – 123

Operation theatre technician – 36

UHSR recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age but the upper age limit is capped at 42 years.

Education: For each designation the education requirements are different –

Staff nurse – Candidates having matriculated certificate and a BSc/MSc nursing degree or a certificate in nursing and midwifery can apply

Clerk: Candidates should have a graduation degree.

Steno typist: Candidates should have a graduation degree with a speed of 80 words per minute in English shorthand and ability to transcribe it at 15 words per minute.

Storekeeper – Applicant should have a graduation degree from any recognised institute with a typing speed fo 30 words per minute

Lab technician: Candidates should have a BSc degree in medical lab technology (BMLT).

Lab attendant – Candidates having 10th or diploma in a medical laboratory with two years’ of experience should apply.

OT technician – BSc. in operation theatre technology and should have studied Hindi or Sanskrit up to matric standard

UHSR recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uhsr.ac.in

UHSR recruitment 2019: Fee

For male candidates, the application fee is Rs 600 and for females, it is Rs 300. For reserved category males, it is Rs 150 and for female belonging to the catgeories, it is Rs 75. Further, candidates belonging to ESM and PH are exempted from paying the fee.

UHSR recruitment 2019: Salary

Staff nurse: Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,200

Clerk: Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 with grade pay Rs 1900

Steno typist: Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 1900 and special pay of Rs 100.

Store keeper – Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1900

Lab technician – Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with additional grade pay of Rs 4200

Lab attendant – Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200 and additional grade pay of Rs 1900

OT technician – Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 2400

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to undergo a written exam for 90 marks. Out of total 100 marks, as much as 10 marks are allotted to for socio-economic criteria and experience. Candidates will be recruited at group C level jobs.

