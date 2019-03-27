UGC recruitment 2019: Apply for deputy secretary, education officer jobs; salary up to Rs 2 lakh

UGC recruitment 2019: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited applications for the post of deputy secretary and education officer. A total of six vacancies are on offer and interested candidates can apply at ugc.ac.in. The application process is on and will conclude on April 5, 2019 midnight.

Advertising

After filling in the application form, candidates will have to send a hard copy to the headquarters; deadline for which is April 12, 2019. Candidates need to write ‘applying for the post of …’ at the envelope.

UGC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total: 6

Deputy Secretary – 4

Education Officer – 2

UGC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: For the DS post, candidates need to have a master’s degree with at least seven years of teaching or educational or administrative experience.

For the post of education officer, candidates with at least 55 per cent marks in the Master’s degree and five years of teaching or research or educational administration experience can apply.

Advertising

Age: The upper age limit for DS is to apply for the job is capped at 45 years while for education officer it is 40 years. The upper age limited is counted as on April 12, 2019. Relaxation of five years is given to reserved category candidates.

UGC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ugc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘jobs’ in the top-most tab

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ link

Step 4: Click on ‘here’ in front of the job position you wish to apply for

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Declaration form

UGC recruitment 2019: Salary

Deputy Secretary will be recruited at a pay scale of Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200 and education officer will be hired at the level of Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700. In addition to this, allowances including medical, DA, HRA etc will be paid.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.