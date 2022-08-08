scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

UGC-NET: UGC Chief says phase 2 postponed; check new exam date here

UGC-NET: The city of the examination centre will be displayed on September 11 and the admit cards for phase two candidates will be issued on September 16

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 8, 2022 7:40:31 pm
UGC NET, UGC NET new scheduleUGC NET: Admit cards for phase two candidates will be issued on September 16. (Representative image. Express photo)

UGC-NET: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now conduct the phase two of the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination between September 20 and 30, the UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, announced on Monday.

Earlier, the phase two exams were scheduled to to be held on August 12, 13 and 14 August. “However, now the final Phase II examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects (including Telugu & Marathi postponed due to Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana having their own examinations on 09 July 2022 and 15 subjects in which the examination could not be conducted at 07 Centres on 9 July 2022 Shift-1 due to technical issues),” Kumar said on his official Twitter account.

Read |UGC-NET 2022 technical glitch: Affected candidates can re-appear for exam in second phase

According to the new schedule, the city of the examination centre shall be displayed on September 11 and the admit cards for phase two candidates will be issued on September 16 at the official websites — ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The phase one of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination was successfully conducted on 9, 11, and 12 July 2022 for 33 subjects. The exams were held at 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the nation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumpsPremium
Road to 2024 | Droupadi Murmu at Raisina Hill: BJP may run into some bumps
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...Premium
Nitish Kumar’s shuffle of 3 C cards: A tale of his flip-flop-flips...

Meanwhile, the UGC Chief has also warned candidates to not fall prey to any fake notices being circulated in the social media.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-08-2022 at 07:08:06 pm

Most Popular

1

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

2

Nitish Kumar 'reaches out' to Congress, RJD and JD(U) rally MLAs

3

Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch

4

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

5

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone th...
What is an IMEI number, how can police use it in cases of mobile phone th...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Ayodhya list of 'illegal colonisers': From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-...
Ayodhya list of 'illegal colonisers': From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-...
Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Bulldozers demolish illegal extensions at home of man who pushed, abused woman at Noida society

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion tomorrow, House session to begin Wednesday

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion tomorrow, House session to begin Wednesday

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

Sanjay Raut to be taken to Arthur Road jail as ED says it no longer wants his custody

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

ExplainSpeaking: What RBI’s surveys tell about India's economy

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement