UGC-NET: UGC Chief says phase 2 postponed; check new exam date here

UGC-NET: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will now conduct the phase two of the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination between September 20 and 30, the UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, announced on Monday.

Earlier, the phase two exams were scheduled to to be held on August 12, 13 and 14 August. “However, now the final Phase II examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects (including Telugu & Marathi postponed due to Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana having their own examinations on 09 July 2022 and 15 subjects in which the examination could not be conducted at 07 Centres on 9 July 2022 Shift-1 due to technical issues),” Kumar said on his official Twitter account.

According to the new schedule, the city of the examination centre shall be displayed on September 11 and the admit cards for phase two candidates will be issued on September 16 at the official websites — ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

The phase one of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination was successfully conducted on 9, 11, and 12 July 2022 for 33 subjects. The exams were held at 310 examination centres located in 225 cities across the nation.

Meanwhile, the UGC Chief has also warned candidates to not fall prey to any fake notices being circulated in the social media.