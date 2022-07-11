scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

UGC-NET technical glitch: Affected candidates can appear again for exam in second phase 

The first day of UGC-NET on Saturday was marred by technical glitches, with candidates across states complaining of long delays and other difficulties in taking the exam.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 11, 2022 9:30:27 am
UGC NET 2022: The first phase is currently underway and scheduled on July 9, 11 and 12. The second phase is on August 12, 13 and 14. (File image)

UGC NET 2022: Candidates who couldn’t sit for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) on Saturday due to technical glitches will, in all likelihood, be permitted to do so in the second phase from August 12 to August 14, The Indian Express has learned. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue a notification soon.

The first day of UGC-NET on Saturday was marred by technical glitches, with candidates across states complaining of long delays and other difficulties in taking the exam. According to an NTA official, the exam could not be conducted in five centres including NIT Calicut, KIPM College of Engineering (Gorakhpur), United Institute of Technology (Allahabad), JSS Academy (Noida), and Women’s Government Polytechnic (Muzaffarnagar).

Candidates allowed the above five centres will be able to take it in the second phase, a senior NTA official said.

On Saturday many candidates took to social media to narrate the woes they faced at the exam centre. “Students appearing for the UGC-NET exam desperately waited for a question paper for three hours in the examination hall in Noida but couldn’t be provided due to network issues. I have to check the definition of Digital India,” tweeted a candidate.

“NTA has been a disaster! NET exam was supposed to start at 9 am. My reporting time was at 7:20 and the centre is almost 40km from my house. I am waiting for 3 hours, and still no information from the centre. What kind of arrangement is this?” another candidate posted on Twitter.

The NTA had announced on July 4 that the UGC-NET (December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles) for junior research fellowship and eligibility of assistant professor will be held in two phases. The first phase is currently underway and scheduled on July 9, 11 and 12. The second phase is on August 12, 13 and 14. 

 

