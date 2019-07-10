UGC NET result 2019: Know how to download e-certificate and award validity

UGC NET Result 2019 indicates whether a candidate has been declared as eligible for assistant professor only, or assistant professor and JRF, or none. Whereas conduct of the National Eligibility Test (NT) and all processes involved with the exam are the responsibility of the National Testing Agency (NTA), the award of certificates and JRF to qualified candidates is upon the University Grants Commission. Thus details pertaining to certificate issuance are found with UGC, after the declaration of result of UGC NET 2019.

As per the norms of UGC, only 6 per cent candidates qualify the exam and the total slot allocated to different categories are as per the policy of GOI. NTA only considers those aspirants who appeared for both the papers and managed to score more than 40 per cent marks. The minimum marks criteria for the SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwD/Transgender candidates is 35 per cent. UGC NET cutoff is determined as the least marks scored to be in slots allotted to a subject and category as per result declaration criteria.

Qualifying candidates of JRF and assistant professorship get eligibility certificate. The commission issues UGC NET 2019 e-certificate at ugcnetonline.in. To download it, candidates have to visit the website and look for “Click here to download e-Certificate of UGC-NET from June 2011 onwards” link. On clicking the link, a new page will open. Candidates will then have to choose yes or no for “Have you generated your password through OTP after 15/06/2017 ?”

Candidates can generate OTP by entering roll number, e-mail id, date of birth, and exam session. Those who already have OTP, simply need to choose yes option and enter roll number, exam session, and password along with the captcha code. In the dashboard, candidates need to click on “Download eCertificate” tab on the corner left. At the bottom of the next page, the red button for “Click here to Download e-Certificate” will be available. As soon as the candidates will click on it, the UGC NET e-certificate will be generated. JRF qualified candidates have also issued an award letter, which they get by post within a few months of the declaration of result.

If a candidate wants to initiate the issuance of a duplicate certificate then they need to send a copy of self-attested FIR regarding the loss of certificate along with Demand Draft and letter. The demand draft should be of Rs. 100, prepared in the name of Secretary, University Grant Commission. The candidates should also make sure that their name, roll number, e-mail id, and phone number is correctly mentioned in the letter.

The e-certificate contains electronic certificate number, UGC ref. number, roll number, name of the candidate, parent’s name, exam month with year, subject, result date, expiry date (if any), date of issuance, and the photograph of the candidate. Below is the sample image of how UGC NET Certificate.

