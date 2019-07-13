UGC NET Result 2019 declared @ntanet.nic.in LIVE updates: Cut-off, passing marks, how to check online

UGC NET Result 2019 @ntanet.nic.in LIVE Updates: The NTA has declared the result for the National Eligibility Test (NET) today – July 13 (Saturday) at its official website, nta.ac.in. Candidates can also check result as well as the cut-off at ntanet.nic.in. Out of 9.42 lakh who appeared for the exam, a total of 4756 candidates have cleared for the JRF while 55701 have cleared the NET for assistant professor only.
Read| NTA UGC NET result 2019 declared: How to check marks online
UGC NET result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download
To pass the test, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks (35 per cent for reserved category candidates). Among the qualified candidates, only the top 6 per cent will be declared qualified.
Over 9.42 lakh appeared for UGC NET
Over 9.42 lakh students have appeared in the exam covering 81 subjects. The eligibility test to be able to take a job as an assistant professor as well as to pursue research as a junior research fellow (JRF) was conducted across 615 centres in 237 cities.
UGC NET result 2019 declared!
As reported by the indianexpress.com, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the UGC NET earlier. It was scheduled to be out on July 15 (Monday) but has been declared today July 13 (Saturday). While the link is yet to be displayed at ntanet.nic.in, candidates can check their result at nta.ac.in.