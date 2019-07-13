UGC NET Result 2019 declared @ntanet.nic.in LIVE updates: Cut-off, passing marks, how to check online

UGC NET Result 2019 @ntanet.nic.in LIVE Updates: The NTA has declared the result for the National Eligibility Test (NET) today – July 13 (Saturday) at its official website, nta.ac.in. Candidates can also check result as well as the cut-off at ntanet.nic.in. Out of 9.42 lakh who appeared for the exam, a total of 4756 candidates have cleared for the JRF while 55701 have cleared the NET for assistant professor only.

UGC NET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

To pass the test, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks (35 per cent for reserved category candidates). Among the qualified candidates, only the top 6 per cent will be declared qualified.