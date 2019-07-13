Toggle Menu
UGC NET Result 2019 declared @ntanet.nic.in LIVE updates: Cut-off, passing marks, how to check online

UGC NET result 2019: The UGC NET result 2019 out at nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in. Of the 9.48 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam over 10,000 could clear the same - NET and JRF combined.

UGC NET June 2019 LIVE updates: Result out at nta.ac.in. (Representational image)

UGC NET Result 2019 @ntanet.nic.in LIVE Updates: The NTA has declared the result for the National Eligibility Test (NET) today – July 13 (Saturday) at its official website, nta.ac.in. Candidates can also check result as well as the cut-off at ntanet.nic.in. Out of 9.42 lakh who appeared for the exam, a total of 4756 candidates have cleared for the JRF while 55701 have cleared the NET for assistant professor only.

Read| NTA UGC NET result 2019 declared: How to check marks online

UGC NET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download

To pass the test, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks (35 per cent for reserved category candidates). Among the qualified candidates, only the top 6 per cent will be declared qualified.

Live Blog

UGC NET JRF June 2019 result declared | Check latest updates LIVE here

Over 9.42 lakh appeared for UGC NET

Over 9.42 lakh students have appeared in the exam covering 81 subjects. The eligibility test to be able to take a job as an assistant professor as well as to pursue research as a junior research fellow (JRF) was conducted across 615 centres in 237 cities.

UGC NET result 2019 declared!

As reported by the indianexpress.com, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the UGC NET earlier. It was scheduled to be out on July 15 (Monday) but has been declared today July 13 (Saturday). While the link is yet to be displayed at ntanet.nic.in, candidates can check their result at nta.ac.in.

UGC NET result 2019 LIVE updates: Download at ntanet.nic.in (Representational image)

UGC NET result 2019 LIVE updates: Those who have qualified can also download an e-certificate from ugcnetonline.in. . In case, any candidates still face any issues, they can connect with NTA helpline – 8076535482, 7703859909. This is the second year when the NTA and not the UGC had conducted the exam.

