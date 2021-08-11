UGC-NET June 2021 application process begins, exam in October

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online portal for submission of the online application form for UGC-NET June 2021. The agency has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The candidates can submit the application form online on the website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

The application process began on August 10 and the last date to apply is September 5, 11:50 pm. The last date to submit the application fee is September 6, 11:50 pm. The UGC-NET 2021 exam will be held from October 6 to October 11 in two shifts.

“Due to postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGC-NET has been delayed. In order to regularise the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode.” the official notification reads.

The candidates who have registered for UGC-NET of December 2020 cycle but have not been able to complete the application process, can also complete and submit the application form online.

NTA further clarified that the slots of JRFs of both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will be merged, while the methodology for Subject-wise cum Category-wise allocation of JRFs shall remain unchanged.