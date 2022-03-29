UGC extends validity of JRF award letter due to covid

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to extend the validity of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) award letter for a year. The decision has been taken in light of the challenges that scholars had to face amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The e- certificate for assistant professors has lifetime validity. The Commission is yet to release an official notification regarding the same. The decision has been taken for all those National Eligibility Test (NET) qualified candidates whose admission process was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter and shared the update. “UGC has decided to extend the validity period of the JRF award letter up to one year (beyond the three year period) for all those UGC NET qualified candidates whose admission process was affected due to COVID 19 pandemic situation. The notification is being issued,” Kumar tweeted.

The UGC NET December 2020 and June 2022 sessions were conducted jointly due to the covid-19 pandemic situation. The UGC NET JRF 2021 exams were held from November 20, 2021, to January 5, 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had reconducted the Kannada paper for UGC-NET 2020-21 as the Kannada paper could not be held at some centres due to technical issues.