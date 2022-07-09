Technical glitches mar NET; will fix new dates for affected centres, says NTA

The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) on Saturday was marred by technical glitches, with candidates across states complaining of long delays and other difficulties in taking the exam.

According to officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA), a notification is likely to be issued, announcing that the test will be held again in places where candidates faced technical glitches.

Apart from NIT Calicut, the test could not be held in four centres in Uttar Pradesh – KIPM College of Engineering (Gorakhpur), United Institute of Technology (Allahabad), JSS Academy (Noida), and Women’s Government Polytechnic (Muzaffarnagar).

“All the candidates who couldn’t sit for the exam today at the centres which experienced problems will be given another chance. The fresh schedule for them will be announced tomorrow,” said a senior official of NTA.

Many candidates posted on social media the woes they faced. “Students appearing for UGC-NET exam desperately waited for question paper for three hours in examination hall in Noida but couldn’t be provided due to network issue. I have to check the definition of Digital India,” tweeted a candidate.

“NTA has been a disaster! NET exam was supposed to start at 9am. My reporting time was at 7:20 and the centre is almost 40km from my house. I am waiting since 3 hours, and still no information from the centre. What kind of arrangement is this?” another candidate posted on Twitter.

The NTA had announced on July 4 that the UGC-NET (December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles) for junior research fellowship and eligibility of assistant professor will be held between July 9 and August 14 over six days.

Many candidates also criticised the NTA’s delay in announcing the subject-wise exam dates and release of admit cards.