NTA UGC-NET 2020 exam postponed further, check revised dates

NLSIU’s separate entrance was held on September 12. Representational image/ file

NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Date: The National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) has been postponed further after its dates were clashing with Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exam. The Ministry of Education has announced the revised dates, the exam will now be conducted from September 24 which was earlier scheduled to be held September 16 onwards.

“The National Testing Agency will be conducting ICAR exams on 16, 17, 22 and 23 September. In view of that, UGC- NET 2020 Examination will now be held from September 24 onwards,” said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA

“This is due to some common candidates in both exams and the requests received thereof. The exact schedule of subject-wise and shift-wise details will be uploaded subsequently,” she added

The June exam along with various other exams had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new schedule for various exams was released by the NTA in the last week of August.

According to the latest rules, to pass the test, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks (35 per cent for reserved category candidates). Among the qualified candidates, only the top 6 per cent will be declared pass. Those who clear the exam are eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF).

The number of candidates to be qualified will be equal to 6 per cent of the candidates who appeared in both the papers of NET. A total of 7,93,813 candidates appeared for UGC NET December 2019.

– With inputs from PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd