UGC-NET December 2021, June 2022 deadline extended to May 30: Check how to apply

The UGC Chairman has announced that the deadline for submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 has now been extended. The new deadline for submission of online application and fee payment is now May 30, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in — to submit their application form.

This announcement was made by the UGC Chairman through his official Twitter account. “In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022,” he tweeted.

UGC NET December 2021, June 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the Click on the link ‘UGC NET December 2021/June 2022 registration’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in personal details and register

Step 5: Log-in using newly created registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images and download

Step 7: Make payment

This announcement came at a time when the NTA had opened the application form correction window for the merged December 2021 and June 2022 cycles of UGC-NET. The deadline to make these changes was 9 pm of May 23, 2022.

The UGC NET is held twice a year. However, this time the June 2022 cycle of the UGC NET has been postponed due to the postponement of the December 2021 cycle because of Covid-19. To make the examination cycles more consistent, the NTA has combined the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles.