UGC NET December 2021-June 2022: Correction window to close tomorrow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application form correction window for the merged December 2021 and June 2022 cycles of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET). Candidates who need to make changes to their application forms can do so by going to ugcnet.nta.nic.in and logging in.

The deadline to make changes to your UGC NET application is May 23. (up to 9 pm). NTA stated that there will be no opportunity for corrections after that. The use of the correction facility may incur an additional fee.

“In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), National Testing Agency has decided to provide the first and final opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the Online Application Form of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles),” reads the NTA notification.

The UGC NET is held twice a year. The June 2022 cycle of the UGC NET has been postponed due to the postponement of the December 2021 cycle because of Covid-19. To make the examination cycles more consistent, the NTA has combined the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles.