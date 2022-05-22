scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Must Read

UGC NET December 2021-June 2022: Correction window to close tomorrow

Candidates who need to make changes to their application forms can do so by going to ugcnet.nta.nic.in and logging in. The deadline to make changes to your UGC NET application is May 23. (up to 9 pm)

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 22, 2022 7:28:18 pm
Candidates who need to make changes to their application forms can do so by logging in to the website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in. File.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application form correction window for the merged December 2021 and June 2022 cycles of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET). Candidates who need to make changes to their application forms can do so by going to ugcnet.nta.nic.in and logging in.

Read |BSF, police recruitment, teacher vacancies, and more: Top government jobs to apply this week

The deadline to make changes to your UGC NET application is May 23. (up to 9 pm). NTA stated that there will be no opportunity for corrections after that. The use of the correction facility may incur an additional fee.

“In view of the numerous representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), National Testing Agency has decided to provide the first and final opportunity to the candidates for modifying their particulars in the Online Application Form of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles),” reads the NTA notification.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |UGC JRF award letter validity extended for a year due to Covid

The UGC NET is held twice a year. The June 2022 cycle of the UGC NET has been postponed due to the postponement of the December 2021 cycle because of Covid-19. To make the examination cycles more consistent, the NTA has combined the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles.

Best of Express Premium

How an energy expert triggered Vladimir Putin with one wordPremium
How an energy expert triggered Vladimir Putin with one word
Explained: How scientists plan to use plants to remove toxic metals from ...Premium
Explained: How scientists plan to use plants to remove toxic metals from ...
FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time highPremium
FY22: As Covid curbs ease, outward remittances up 55% to all-time high
Away from rows, a piece of Aurangzeb history brought to light in MaharashtraPremium
Away from rows, a piece of Aurangzeb history brought to light in Maharashtra
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 22: Latest News

Advertisement