Saturday, June 25, 2022
UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 dates revealed; check schedule here

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 25, 2022 9:31:03 pm
The detailed date sheet will be announced soon on official website.

UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar, has announced exam dates for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. The Chairman has revealed that the exam will be held on 08, 09, 11, 12 July and 12, 13, 14 August 2022.

The Chairman took to Twitter to announce the dates for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles.

The detailed date sheet has not been announced yet, but will soon be updated on the official NTA website — nta.ac.in.

Usually, UGC NET is held twice a year. However, this time the June 2022 cycle of the UGC NET exam was postponed due to the postponement of the December 2021 cycle due to the alarming increase in Covid cases across the country. Keeping in mind the effect on candidates and to make the exam cycles more consistent, the NTA decided to combine the December 2021 and June 2022 cycles.

Earlier in April, the UGC Chairman had announced that “the next UGC-NET will be conducted in first/second week of June 2022”. However, he has now finally announced the exact exam dates, but the detailed date sheet will be uploaded on the official websites — nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Additionally, UGC had also decided to extend the validity of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) award letter for a year. The decision was announced in March his year, and was taken in light of the challenges that scholars had to face amid the coronavirus outbreak. Also, the e- certificate for assistant professors has lifetime validity.

