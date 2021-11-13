scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 13, 2021
UGC-NET December 2020, June 2021 admit card released: Here’s how to download

NTA will conduct the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor between November 20 and December 5

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
Updated: November 13, 2021 6:57:48 pm
ugc net 2021, ugc net admit cardCandidates can download the admit card at - ugcnet.nta.nic.in (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 exam today. The admit card is available only for the exam scheduled on November 20 and 21. For other exam dates, the hall tickets will be available soon. Candidates can download the admit card at – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA will conduct the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor between November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: Click on submit to access the admit card

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. Due to the postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGC-NET has been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode. 

