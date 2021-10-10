NTA postpones UGC NET, revised dates to release soon

After rescheduling the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams from October 6-8 and October 17-19 to October 17 to 25, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday decided to defer the exam further. The decision has been taken, as per NTA, to avoid a clash between exams schedule on the same dates.

In a notice, NTA mentioned: “Several requests have been received from candidates regarding the clash with some other major examinations. Hence NTA has decided to postpone the UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle.”

The fresh UGC NET exam dates will be released on the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in soon.

To crack the test, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks (35 per cent for reserved category candidates). Among the qualified candidates, only the top 6 per cent will be declared pass. Those who clear the exam are eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF).

UGC NET consists of objective-type questions exam patterns. There are two papers for each subject. Paper 1 consists of 50 MCQs and paper 2 consists of 100 MCQs. Students will be allotted three hours to write in the examination. 2 marks will be awarded for each correct answer, and no negative marking is applicable.