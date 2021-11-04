UGC NET 2021: Follow these preparation tips to crack exam in first attempt

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 from November 20 to December 5, 2021. Upon qualifying the exam candidates will be able to pursue their teaching profession at reputed colleges and institutes in India. Since it is a national-level exam, the competition is tough and candidates must follow a robust preparation strategy for preparation.

UGC NET 2021 exam pattern comprises two papers – Paper I is common to all, and Paper II is specifically based on the domain selected by the candidate. The first paper covers 50 questions for 100 marks while the second covers 100 questions for 200 marks. To attempt and complete both papers, candidates will be allowed 3 hours.

With the exam just around the corner and the UGC NET 2021 admit card about to be released soon on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here are some last-minute tips and tricks to ace the UGC NET 2021.

— For reasoning ability, practice at least 30 questions every day. However, these questions must be based on a plethora of topics. Try to understand and solve the question without checking the options. After all, this subject aims to test logic and thinking ability.

— To have control over reading comprehension, candidates should spend 30 minutes every day, to read reputed national dailies like The Indian Express. One English newspaper every day is considered enough to improve comprehension solving skills. For grammar practice, solve relevant exercises given in Wren & Martin.

— There is no fixed method or tip to prepare for the divergent thinking section. However, by solving chapter-wise and full-portion UGC NET mock tests, one can get a hang of this subject. The key is to not just solve the question but to understand the approach behind such questions.

— For the general awareness section, no extra preparation is needed as reading a national newspaper for RC can prove useful here as well. Besides newspapers, there are various YouTube videos that provide the important dates and information for cracking this section. Make it a point to watch these videos, at least in the last 5 days before the exam.

— For Paper II, candidates will have to be thorough with their Bachelor’s and Master’s syllabus to ace this section.

With 20 days left for the exam, candidates should focus on the three R’s – Revising, Revisiting, and Rereading. Revise by solving at least one mock test and previous-year UGC NET question paper every day, within a time-bound manner. After solving these tests, look for vulnerable areas and revisit them to understand what went wrong. Finally, reread those areas instead of starting something new.