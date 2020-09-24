UGC NET Admit Card 2020 for September 29 to October 1 exams released

UGC NET 2020 exams begin today. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational)

NTA UGC NET admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for UGC NET exams to be held from September 29 to October 1 today at its official website – nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exams have been bifurcated to be held on several days to allow social distancing during exams.

Meanwhile, UGC NET exams have begun from today — September 24 and will be held till November 13. The NTA has released a revised schedule for the exams. Those who clear UGC NET will be eligible to apply for the job of a professor. Those in the top six per cent of the candidates will be eligible for the junior research fellowship, as per rules.

NTA UGC NET exam revised schedule

NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2020: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card button at the bottom

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will be available, download

It is mandatory for candidates to bring admit card to their exam hall. Students also need to wear masks and carry their own hand sanitiser to the exam, as per the rules. Candidates and those accompanying them will have to maintain social distancing norms both inside (for candidates) and outside the exam centre, as per the rules by NTA. The usual rules including not carrying any communication device, metal device or metal ornament inside the exam hall remain put.

The exam will be held in computer-based mode. The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will have an objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. Students will have three hours to answer 150 questions marks allotted to the exam will be 300. Each question will be of two marks, no negative marking for an incorrect response.

From June 2020 cycle onwards, the selection for several government fellowships including National Fellowship for Scheduled Students (NFSS), National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes, and Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority candidates will be made through UGC-NET.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd