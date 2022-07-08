UGC NET 2022: Telugu, Marathi exams due on July 9 postponed

UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency has postponed the Telugu and Marathi subject exams of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). The fresh exam exam date will be announced by NTA in due course of time. Candidates can check the official notice of the NTA website – nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in

“The Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have their own examinations scheduled on that day. Thus due to Administrative / Logistics reasons the examinations in the said subjects as mentioned below are being postponed until further notice,” the official notice reads.

The UGC NET 20220 exams will be conducted on July 9, 11, 12, and August 12, 13. NTA had earlier released the UGC-NET 2022 admit cards. Fresh admit card will likely be issued for students who opted to appear in Telugu and Marathi exam once the fresh dates are announced.

UGC NET 2022 exam pattern comprises two papers – Paper I is common to all, and Paper II is specifically based on the domain selected by the candidate.