UGC NET 2022: Subject-wise exam schedule released; check dates here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) schedule for December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles. The schedule is available at the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in or nta.acin

The examination schedule for each subject on July 9, 11 and 12, 2022 has been released and the subject wise schedule of exams due on August 12, 13, and 14, 2022 will be announced in due course of time. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test or CBT mode.

Exams for a total of 25 subjects will be conducted on July 9, for 4 subjects on both July 11 and 12.

The city allotment for candidates appearing for the subject on July 9, 2022 will also be released today. The notification for downloading the admit cards for the rest of the exam dates is yet to be released on the NTA websites ugcnet.nta.nic.in and http://www.nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the website for more updates.