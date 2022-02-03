UGC NET 2022 result to release soon: Here’s how to check

The UGC NET 2022 results are expected to be announced soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announcing the results online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 examination took place from November 20 to January 05, 2021, at selected centres across the country. The test was held as an entrance exam for various fellowship programmes.

UGC NET 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET 2022 — ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, scroll down and click on the tab displaying the words ‘UGC NET 2022 Scorecard Download’.

Step 3: By doing so, a new page will open asking for login credentials such as application number, date of birth, roll number, etc. Enter these credentials in the spaces provided.

Step 4: Also, enter the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ option to access the scorecard.

After taking a clear look at the UGC NET 2022 scorecard, candidates are advised to either download or take a printout of the same for future use. Results will only be announced through the online mode on the official website. So, a candidate should not rely on any third-party or unreliable websites for their exam score. Moreover, NTA will not be issuing any scorecard via offline or in-person modes.

Candidates waiting for the results can make use of UGC NET 2022 answer key to calculate their tentative score. The answer key for the eligibility test has already been uploaded on the official website. After calculating the tentative score, a candidate can compare this figure with past-year cut-offs to determine their chances of qualifying.

The tentative score may differ from the actual one by 2-3 marks if calculated accurately. Moreover, the UGC NET 2022 cut-off is expected to be similar to 2021. Hence, there is no issue in comparing the figures before the result announcement.