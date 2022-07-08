UGC NET 2022 begins tomorrow; check exam day guidelines, important tips

UGC NET 2022: NTA will conduct the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2022 from July onwards. The exams will be conducted on July 9, 11, 12, and August 12, 13. Candidates can download their admit cards at the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

This year, the UGC-NET will be administered by the NTA for the two merged cycles – December 2021 and June 2022 – for Junior Research Fellowships and eligibility for Assistant Professor.

UGC NET 2022 exam pattern comprises two papers – Paper I is common to all, and Paper II is specifically based on the domain selected by the candidate. The first paper covers 50 questions for 100 marks while the second covers 100 questions for 200 marks. To attempt and complete both papers, candidates will be allowed 3 hours.

— Candidates have to mandatorily carry their admit cards to the examination hall failing which the candidate will not be allowed to appear for the examination.

— Candidates should also reach the examination hall 30 minutes prior to the reporting time in order to undergo a smooth screening process. The reporting time is mentioned on the hall ticket.

— The UGC NET admit card contains a declaration cum undertaking regarding COVID 19. Candidates are required to affix your photograph and left-hand thumb impression at the foot of the declaration/ undertaking and also get the signature of either of the parent affixed at the space provided, before reaching the centre. Candidates will be required to sign on the admit card in the presence of the invigilator at the exam centre.

With the exam just around the corner, here are some last-minute tips and tricks to ace the UGC NET 2022.

– It is essential to have a paper-solving strategy. It is advisable to devote at least 30 minutes to the theory-based questions that are asked from teaching, research, government, etc. Similarly, for data interpretation, mathematical reasoning, and logical reasoning, candidates can allot 10 minutes to each of them. According to experts, if one is solving five questions from a particular section, then they should try not to spend more than 10 minutes for that section.

— Another tip would be to face the actual examination before actually appearing for the examination. For that, candidates must attempt full-length UGC NET mock tests. This will help them in getting an idea about how they are going to perform in the actual examination.

— For Paper II, candidates will have to be thorough with their Bachelor’s and Master’s syllabus to ace this section.