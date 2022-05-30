UGC-NET 2022 application process ends today: Here’s how to apply

scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
Interested candidates who have not applied for the exam yet can visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
May 30, 2022 12:39:04 pm
UGC NET 2022 application processThe application correction window will be available from May 31, 2022. File

The extended application window for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles will conclude today, i.e May 30, 2022 at 5 pm. Interested candidates who have not applied for the exam yet can visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC-NET 2022 application window was reopened on May 24, 2022 and the last date to apply was May 20. The dates were extended after the candidates’ request. 

Read |RSMSSB Patwari final result 2021 announced: Here’s how to check

UGC NET 2022: How to apply 

Step 1: Visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the required details in the application form

Step 4: Pay the application fees

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further need.

As per the official notice, candidates will be able to make corrections in their particulars in the online application form from May 31 to June 1, 2022 till 9 pm.

