Tuesday, May 31, 2022
UGC NET 2022 application correction process starts: Check details here

Candidates who want to make changes in their applications can do so by visiting the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
May 31, 2022 6:39:52 pm
UGC NET 2022, Application correctionThe last date to make changes in UGC NET 2022 application form is June 1, 2022 till 9 pm. (Representative image)

UGC NET 2022 correction window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) applicants. Candidates who want to make changes in their applications can do so by visiting the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The last date to make changes in UGC NET 2022 application form is June 1, 2022 till 9 pm. Candidates should note that there will be no extensions in the last date of the correction window. The applicants can make the changes in online mode only.

Read |UGC-NET 2022 application process concludes; check details here

UGC NET 2022:  Steps to make the correction

Step 1: Visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Correction Window for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) available on “candidates activity” box given below on the home page. 

Step 3: Fill the required details like – application number, password and captcha

Step 4: Click on sign in and the application form will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Read all the important instructions and tick the “I Agree” checkbox. 

Step 6: Now, make the required changes or corrections in the UGC NET application form 2022. 

Step 7: Check the changes made in the application form carefully and submit

Also read |Karnataka textbook row, NAS 2021, state board results and more: Top education news last week

Download and take a printout of the form for the future reference.

If there are any errors in the application form or admit card, candidates should contact authorities through the official website. Applicants should not close the browser or hit ‘back’ or ‘refresh’ once the correction process begins. Close browser only after changes are made. 

