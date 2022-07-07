UGC NET 2022 admit card released: How to download 

UGC NET 2022 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the admit card for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2022. The admit card for the combined cycle of December 2021 and June 2022 has been made available at the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC-NET will be administered by the NTA in December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for Junior Research Fellowships and eligibility for Assistant Professor on July 9, 11, 12, and August 12, 13, respectively. Exams for a total of 25 subjects will be conducted on July 9, for 4 subjects on both July 11 and 12.

UGC NET admit card 2022: How to download

Step 1:Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Select the link for the admission card.

Step 3: Enter the application number, the user’s birthdate, and the security pin.

Step 4: To access the admission card, click on “Submit.”

Every year, UGC-NET is held twice. The June 2022 UGC-NET schedule has been delayed as a result of the cancellation of the December 2021 UGC-NET due to COVID-19. The NTA with the approval of UGC, has combined the UGC-NET examination cycles for December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), allowing them to be administered jointly via computer-based testing (CBT).

For the cycles in June 2021 and December 2020, the UGC combined the NET examination. In June 2020, the final UGC-NET was conducted. This cycle’s UGC NET had around 12.67 lakh applicants who would be taking their exams in computer-based test (CBT) format across India in 213 cities and 469 centres.

The UGC-NET examination is being conducted for 81 test papers for the Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship.