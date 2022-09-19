UGC NET 2022 phase 2 exam beginning tomorrow; check exam day guidelines

UGC NET 2022 Phase 2 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start conducting the UGC NET phase 2 exam from tomorrow, i.e. September 20. The agency released the admit cards for phase 2 on September 16 and registered candidates can check and download their admit card at the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET 2022 phase 2 exam is scheduled for two shifts from September 20 to 30. Shift 1 will commence at 9 am and conclude at 12 noon, whereas shift 2 will start at 3 pm and end by 6 pm.

Phase 2 of the UGC NET exam was earlier scheduled to be held on August 12, 13 and 14, but was postponed due to unknown reasons. “Now the final Phase II examination of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) has been scheduled to be conducted between 20 and 30 September 2022, involving 64 subjects (including Telugu & Marathi postponed due to Government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana having their own examinations on 09 July 2022 and 15 subjects in which the examination could not be conducted at 07 Centres on 9 July 2022 Shift-1 due to technical issues),” the UGC Chairman had tweeted.

The phase one of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) examination was successfully conducted on 9, 11, and 12 July 2022 for 33 subjects.

Key points to remember

— Candidates should remember to carry their admit cards with them, as no candidate will be allowed to the exam centre without showing the admit card first.

— All candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the reporting time to ensure there is no chaos and students can enter the exam hall on time without any problems. Candidates should remember that post Covid students may also have to spend a little more time in the queue for temperature check-up.

— Candidates should remember to carry the filled declaration cum undertaking regarding COVID 19. Candidates are required to affix their photograph and left-hand thumb impression at the foot of the declaration/ undertaking and also get the signature of either of the parent affixed at the space provided. Candidates will be asked to sign on the admit card in the presence of the invigilator at the exam centre.

— In terms of dress code, candidates are advised to avoid wearing full sleeves shirt or T-shirt, and should prefer wearing slippers instead of shoes.