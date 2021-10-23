UGC-NET 2021 revised exam dates released, exams to begin from November 20

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised exam dates for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams. As per the notice, the exams will begin from November 20, 2021. Candidates can check the entire schedule on the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA had earlier postponed the exam which was scheduled from October 6-8 and October 17-19 to October 17 to 25 to avoid a clash between exams schedule on the same dates. The exams will now be conducted on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5, 2021.

To crack the test, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks (35 per cent for reserved category candidates). Among the qualified candidates, only the top 6 per cent will be declared pass. Those who clear the exam are eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF).

UGC NET consists of objective-type questions exam patterns. There are two papers for each subject. Paper 1 consists of 50 MCQs and paper 2 consists of 100 MCQs. Students will be allotted three hours to write in the examination. 2 marks will be awarded for each correct answer, and no negative marking is applicable.