UGC NET 2021 Result LIVE Updates: Result soon, here’s how to check

UGC NET 2021 Result Today LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 exam result today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Cut-off marks for combined paper 1 and 2 is 40 per cent of the total marks for General category candidates and 35 per cent of the total marks for EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender candidates.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) had merged National Eligibility Test (NET) Examination for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The last UGC-NET was held in June 2020. Approximately 12.67 lakh candidates had registered for this cycle of UGC NET who will be taking their exams in computer-based test (CBT) mode pan India in 213 cities across 469 centres.
The UGC-NET examination is being conducted for 81 test papers for the Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had decided to reconduct the Kannada paper for UGC-NET 2020-21. UGC NET exam for the Kannada paper could not be held at some centres due to technical issues, the NTA had said. For these candidates, the exam was held again.
NTA had rescheduled the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination on December 5 due to the red alert issued in the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for cyclone JAWAD. The exam was rescheduled for centres in the cities of Bhubaneshwar, Gunupur, Cuttack, Berhampur (Ganjam) Puri and Vishakhapatnam only. The examination for all other cities of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and all other states will be held as per schedule
For paper 1 alone, general candidates have to score at least 40 marks out of 100 whereas EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender candidates have to score at least 35 marks to qualify. For paper 2, general candidates need to score 70-75 marks out of 200, OBC/EWS candidates need 65-70 marks, SC candidates need 60-65 and ST candidates need 55-60 marks to qualify for further rounds.
Results will only be announced through the online mode on the official website. So, a candidate should not rely on any third-party or unreliable websites for their exam score. Moreover, NTA will not be issuing any scorecard via offline or in-person modes.
The UGC NET 2021 results are expected to be announced soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announcing the results online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 examination took place from November 20 to January 05, 2021,