UGC NET 2021 Result LIVE Updates: Result soon, here’s how to check

Thursday, February 17, 2022
By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: February 17, 2022 2:13:41 pm
UGC NET 2021 Result, UGC NET Result 2021 LIVEUGC NET 2021 Result LIVE: Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

UGC NET 2021 Result Today LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 exam result today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had merged National Eligibility Test (NET) Examination for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The last UGC-NET was held in June 2020. Approximately 12.67 lakh candidates had registered for this cycle of UGC NET who will be taking their exams in computer-based test (CBT) mode pan India in 213 cities across 469 centres. 

The UGC-NET examination is being conducted for 81 test papers for the Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship. 

Live Blog

UGC NET 2021 Result LIVE Updates: UGC NET 2021 Result Link, How, where to check NTA December & June session result

14:13 (IST)17 Feb 2022
Website to check UGC NET 2021 result

14:06 (IST)17 Feb 2022
UGC-NET 2021 Kannada paper was rescheduled

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had decided to reconduct the Kannada paper for UGC-NET 2020-21. UGC NET exam for the Kannada paper could not be held at some centres due to technical issues, the NTA had said. For these candidates, the exam was held again.

13:31 (IST)17 Feb 2022
December 5 exam was rescheduled in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

NTA had rescheduled the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination on December 5 due to the red alert issued in the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for cyclone JAWAD. The exam was rescheduled for centres in the cities of Bhubaneshwar, Gunupur, Cuttack, Berhampur (Ganjam) Puri and Vishakhapatnam only. The examination for all other cities of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and all other states will be held as per schedule

13:24 (IST)17 Feb 2022
Category-wise paper-1 and paper-2 cut-off

For paper 1 alone, general candidates have to score at least 40 marks out of 100 whereas EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender candidates have to score at least 35 marks to qualify. For paper 2, general candidates need to score 70-75 marks out of 200, OBC/EWS candidates need 65-70 marks, SC candidates need 60-65 and ST candidates need 55-60 marks to qualify for further rounds.

13:10 (IST)17 Feb 2022
Cut-off marks for UGC NET 2021 result

Cut-off marks for combined paper 1 and 2 is 40 per cent of the total marks for General category candidates and 35 per cent of the total marks for EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender candidates.

13:03 (IST)17 Feb 2022
Over 12 lakh candidates awaiting results

12:54 (IST)17 Feb 2022
No offline result to be released by NTA

Results will only be announced through the online mode on the official website. So, a candidate should not rely on any third-party or unreliable websites for their exam score. Moreover, NTA will not be issuing any scorecard via offline or in-person modes. 

12:49 (IST)17 Feb 2022
UGC NET 2021 result to released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The UGC NET 2021 results are expected to be announced soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announcing the results online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 examination took place from November 20 to January 05, 2021,

Candidates waiting for the results can make use of UGC NET 2021 answer key to calculate their tentative score. The answer key for the eligibility test has already been uploaded on the official website.

