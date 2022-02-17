UGC NET 2021 Result LIVE Updates: Result soon, here’s how to check

UGC NET 2021 Result LIVE: Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

UGC NET 2021 Result Today LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 exam result today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Cut-off marks for combined paper 1 and 2 is 40 per cent of the total marks for General category candidates and 35 per cent of the total marks for EWS/SC/ST/OBC/PwD/Transgender candidates.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had merged National Eligibility Test (NET) Examination for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The last UGC-NET was held in June 2020. Approximately 12.67 lakh candidates had registered for this cycle of UGC NET who will be taking their exams in computer-based test (CBT) mode pan India in 213 cities across 469 centres.

The UGC-NET examination is being conducted for 81 test papers for the Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship.