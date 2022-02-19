UGC-NET 2021 result declared; here’s how to check

The National Testing Agency has declared the result of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2021 exam for both the December 2020 and June 2021 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website of the agency- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The agency released the provisional answer key on January 21, 2022. Candidates were given an opportunity to challenge any answer given in the provisional answer key. The window to raise objections was available between January 21 and 24. For each challenged answer a fee of Rs 1000 had to be paid.

UGC-NET 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘ UGC-NET 2021 result’ link

Step 3: Enter required credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further requirements

NTA conducted the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor between November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.