UGC-NET 2021 provisional answer key released; raise objections by Jan 24

January 22, 2022 10:44:31 am
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 exam. The answer key has been released for all 81 subjects. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key, question paper and response sheets from the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in
If a candidate is not satisfied with any answer given in the provisional answer key, they can raise an objection between January 21 to 24, by 9 pm. The last date of successful transaction of fee is January 24, 11:50 pm.
UGC NET 2021 answer key: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Login using your application number and date of birth
Step 3: Click the link for display of their question papers and marked responses and the provisional answer keys.
Step 4: Download the answer key
Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 1000 per challenged answer. The challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert/s. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly and the processing fee paid for the challenge will be refunded.
NTA conducted the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor between November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
