UGC-NET 2021 Phase II exam dates released; check schedule here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination for Phase II and rescheduled (due to cyclone ‘Jawad’) subjects of Phase I. Candidates can check the entire schedule at the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The phase II of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted between December 24 and December 30. Phase I rescheduled papers including Labour Welfare, Social Work, Odia and Telugu will be conducted on December 30, 2021. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – shift 1 will be held between 9 am to 12 noon while shift 2 will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The phase 1 exams were conducted between November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. Due to the postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGC-NET has been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode.