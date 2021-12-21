UGC-NET 2021 phase II admit card released; check how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 phase II exam today. The admit card is available only for the exam scheduled on December 24, 26 and 27. For other exam dates, the hall tickets will be available soon. Candidates can download the admit card at – ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Read | UGC-NET 2021 Phase II exam dates released; check complete schedule here The phase II of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted between December 24 and December 30. UGC NET admit card: How to download Step 1: Visit the official website – ugcnet.nta.nic.in Step 2: Click on the admit card link Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth and security pin Step 4: Click on submit to access the admit card UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. Due to the postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGC-NET has been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode.