Tuesday, September 07, 2021
UGC-NET 2021: NTA opens application correction window

All the registered candidates for the said examination can visit the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The window will be open from September 7 to September 12, 11:50 pm.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
September 7, 2021 8:23:28 pm
UGC NETThe correction facility will be available on the official website (Representational)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today opened the facility for making corrections on the online application from for the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. The window will be open from September 7 to September 12, 11:50 pm.

All the registered candidates for the said examination can visit the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in and verify their particulars. Candidates can make corrections in their particulars, on their respective registration form, wherever incorrect or incomplete

Read |NTA merges UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles, exam in October

“The candidates are allowed to make corrections latest by September 12 (up to 11:50 pm). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances,” the official notification reads. 

The additional fee (if applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned through credit/debit card/net banking/UPI or Paytm wallet generated during the online correction. The correction facility will be available on the official website

The application process began on August 10 and the last date to apply was September 5, 11:50 pm. As per the new exam schedule, the UGC NET will be conducted from October 6-8 and October 17-19. The exam dates have been changed due to a clash between some exams schedule on October 10.

 

