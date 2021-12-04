UGC-NET 2021 exam scheduled on Dec 5 postponed in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination to be held on December 5 due to the red alert issued in the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for cyclone JAWAD. Fresh exam date will be announced in the due course of time.

As per the official notification, the exam has been rescheduled for centres in the cities of Bhubaneshwar, Gunupur, Cuttack, Berhampur (Ganjam) Puri and Vishakhapatnam only. The examination for all other cities of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and all other states will be held as per schedule

For any queries or /clarification candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

NTA is conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor between November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. Due to the postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGC-NET has been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode.